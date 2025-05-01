The options below show the reactants, products, and enzymes involved in alcohol metabolism. Reactions are indicated with arrows, with the enzymes that catalyze those reactions written in italics. Which option indicates the correct order for alcohol metabolism in the body?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
9. Alcohol
Alcohol Metabolism
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
On average, males will have a lower BAC compared to females when drinking the same amount of alcohol. Which statement below is NOT a contributing factor to this difference?
A
Males are more likely to have functional ALDH enzyme compared to females.
B
Males tend to have more ADH in the stomach compared to females.
C
Males tend to have higher lean body mass than females.
D
Males tend to have a larger overall body size compared to females.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is influenced by factors such as body composition, enzyme activity, and body size, which affect how alcohol is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and eliminated.
Recognize that males generally have higher lean body mass and larger overall body size, which means alcohol is distributed in a larger volume of water, leading to a lower BAC compared to females after consuming the same amount of alcohol.
Know that males tend to have more alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) enzyme activity in the stomach, which helps metabolize alcohol before it enters the bloodstream, reducing BAC.
Identify that aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) is another enzyme involved in alcohol metabolism, but its activity is generally similar between males and females, so differences in ALDH are not a major factor in BAC differences.
Conclude that the statement 'Males are more likely to have functional ALDH enzyme compared to females' is NOT a contributing factor to the difference in BAC between males and females.
Watch next
Master Alcohol Absorption and Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice