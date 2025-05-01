The options below show the reactants, products, and enzymes involved in alcohol metabolism. Reactions are indicated with arrows, with the enzymes that catalyze those reactions written in italics. Which option indicates the correct order for alcohol metabolism in the body?
9. Alcohol
Alcohol Metabolism
Multiple Choice
Where in the body is most alcohol processed by alcohol dehydrogenase?
A
Stomach.
B
Kidneys.
C
Liver.
D
Blood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) is an enzyme responsible for metabolizing alcohol in the body.
Recognize that while alcohol enters the bloodstream and can affect various organs, the primary site of alcohol metabolism is where ADH activity is highest.
Recall that the liver contains the highest concentration of alcohol dehydrogenase enzymes, making it the main organ for processing alcohol.
Note that although the stomach has some ADH activity, it is much less significant compared to the liver.
Conclude that the liver is the primary site where most alcohol is processed by alcohol dehydrogenase.
