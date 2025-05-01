Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Choline, carnitine, lipoic acid & inositol are not considered true vitamins because they can provide some energy & therefore are caloric.
Vitamin D.
Carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol.
Vitamin E.
All of the above can be synthesized by the human body.
Master Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
True or False: if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Choline, carnitine, lipoic acid & inositol are not considered true vitamins because they can provide some energy & therefore are caloric.