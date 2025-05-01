Table of contents
Multiple Choice
How does the AMDR differ from MyPlate recommendations?
A
AMDR is based on food groups while MyPlate is based on macronutrients.
B
AMDR gives one value for each nutrient while MyPlate gives ranges.
C
AMDR changes throughout your lifespan while the MyPlate recommendations do not.
D
AMDR is based on macronutrients while MyPlate is based on food groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the AMDR (Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range). AMDR provides a range of intake for macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) expressed as a percentage of total daily caloric intake. It is designed to ensure adequate energy and nutrient intake while reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Step 2: Understand MyPlate. MyPlate is a visual guide created by the USDA to help individuals build a healthy eating pattern. It focuses on food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy) and emphasizes portion sizes and variety within these groups.
Step 3: Compare the focus of AMDR and MyPlate. AMDR is centered on macronutrient distribution (e.g., 45-65% of calories from carbohydrates, 10-35% from protein, and 20-35% from fats), while MyPlate emphasizes food groups and their proportions on a plate.
Step 4: Analyze the differences in application. AMDR is used to guide dietary planning at the macronutrient level, ensuring balance in energy sources, while MyPlate provides practical guidance for meal planning based on food groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'AMDR is based on macronutrients while MyPlate is based on food groups,' as this distinction highlights the primary focus of each system.
