Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
Which information is NOT required to be on food packaging?
A
Weight of the food without packaging.
B
Known health benefits of nutrients contained in the food.
C
Name and address of the manufacturer.
D
Serving size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the requirements for food labeling as per regulatory guidelines, such as those from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) or similar authorities in your region. These guidelines specify what information must be included on food packaging.
Review the mandatory components of food labels, which typically include: the name of the food, net weight (weight of the food excluding packaging), serving size, list of ingredients, nutritional information, and the name and address of the manufacturer or distributor.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which of these are part of the mandatory labeling requirements. For example, 'Weight of the food without packaging,' 'Serving size,' and 'Name and address of the manufacturer' are standard requirements.
Consider the option 'Known health benefits of nutrients contained in the food.' This is not a mandatory requirement for food labeling. While some packaging may voluntarily include health claims, these are not required by law unless the product is making a specific health-related claim that must be substantiated.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the mandatory labeling requirements, which in this case is 'Known health benefits of nutrients contained in the food.'