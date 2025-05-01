Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Reference Intakes
Multiple Choice
Which value will be the highest for a particular nutrient?
A
AI
B
EAR
C
RDA
D
UL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms AI, EAR, RDA, and UL to determine their significance in nutrient recommendations.
AI (Adequate Intake) is used when there isn't enough evidence to establish an EAR or RDA. It represents a level assumed to ensure nutritional adequacy.
EAR (Estimated Average Requirement) is the average daily nutrient intake level estimated to meet the needs of 50% of healthy individuals in a specific age and gender group.
RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) is calculated based on the EAR and represents the daily intake level sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all (97-98%) healthy individuals in a specific group.
UL (Tolerable Upper Intake Level) is the highest daily nutrient intake level that is unlikely to pose risks of adverse health effects for most individuals. It is typically the highest value among these terms.
