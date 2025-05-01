Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Reference Intakes
Multiple Choice
Which is the only DRI that takes height and weight into account when establishing guidelines?
A
RDA
B
AMDR
C
EER
D
CDRR
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which Dietary Reference Intake (DRI) considers height and weight when establishing guidelines. DRIs are a set of reference values used to assess and plan nutrient intakes.
Review the options: The options provided are RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance), AMDR (Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range), EER (Estimated Energy Requirement), and CDRR (Chronic Disease Risk Reduction).
Clarify the concept of EER: The Estimated Energy Requirement (EER) is the average dietary energy intake predicted to maintain energy balance in a healthy individual. It specifically takes into account factors such as age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level.
Compare the other options: RDA focuses on nutrient intake levels to meet the needs of most individuals, AMDR provides a range of macronutrient intake as a percentage of total energy, and CDRR is related to reducing chronic disease risk. None of these consider height and weight directly.
Conclude that EER is the correct answer because it is the only DRI that explicitly incorporates height and weight into its calculations for energy requirements.
