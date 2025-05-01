Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Dietary Reference Intakes
Multiple Choice
In general, for vitamins and minerals which value is the most important to providing adequacy?
A
RDA
B
UL
C
EAR
D
CDRR
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms provided: RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance), UL (Tolerable Upper Intake Level), EAR (Estimated Average Requirement), and CDRR (Chronic Disease Risk Reduction). Each term represents a different aspect of nutrient intake recommendations.
RDA is the average daily level of intake sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all (97–98%) healthy individuals. It is the most important value for ensuring adequacy in nutrient intake.
UL represents the maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects. It is important for safety but does not directly address adequacy.
EAR is the average daily nutrient intake level estimated to meet the requirements of half the healthy individuals in a group. It is used to assess population-level adequacy but is not as specific for individual adequacy as RDA.
CDRR is a newer concept that identifies intake levels associated with reduced risk of chronic disease. While important for long-term health, it is not directly related to adequacy in the same way as RDA.
