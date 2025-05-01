Which of the following statements about fortified foods is true?
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 10. Nutrient Balance3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness56m
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Who would likely benefit the most from taking vitamin supplements?
A healthy middle-aged man who eats a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.
A pregnant woman who has been advised by her doctor to take folate & iron supplements.
An elite athlete who eats a well-balanced diet but takes some supplements to enhance their performance.
A teenager who sometimes skips breakfast but has a healthy diet overall.
Watch next
Master Dietary Guideline for Vitamins with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Who would most likely get the most benefit from adding fortified food to their diet?
Which of the following preparation methods for vegetables will retain the most vitamins?
Hypervitaminosis, or vitamin toxicity, is extremely rare from consuming a normal, balanced diet, and usually only occurs from mega-dosing (consuming large amounts of) vitamin supplements. Which of the following scenarios is most likely to lead to hypervitaminosis?
Who is likely at the highest risk of toxicity due to overconsumption of vitamins?