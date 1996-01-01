Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.37). Crate A has mass mA, and crate B has mass mB. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μk. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force F Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mA, mB, and μk: (b) the tension in the rope connecting the blocks.
