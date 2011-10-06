1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
The half-life of a muon at rest is 1.5 μs. Muons that have been accelerated to a very high speed and are then held in a circular storage ring have a half-life of 7.5 μs. b. What is the total energy of a muon in the storage ring? The mass of a muon is 207 times the mass of an electron.
