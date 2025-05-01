Two cylinders, A and B, are placed on a beam as shown in Figure 1. Cylinder A has a mass of 8 k g and cylinder B has a mass of 6 k g . If the beam is 2 m long and cylinder A is placed at 0.5 m from the left end while cylinder B is placed at 1.5 m from the left end, what is the position of the center of mass of the system measured from the left end of the beam?