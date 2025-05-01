If two particles have equal momenta, which of the following statements must be true? ()
A
They have the same magnitude of velocity if their masses are equal. ()
B
They must have the same mass. ()
C
They must be moving in the same direction.
D
They must have the same kinetic energy. ()
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of momentum: \(p = m \times v\), where \(m\) is mass and \(v\) is velocity.
If two particles have equal momenta, then \(m_1 v_1 = m_2 v_2\).
Analyze the case when the masses are equal (\(m_1 = m_2\)). In this case, the equation simplifies to \(v_1 = v_2\), meaning the particles have the same magnitude of velocity.
Consider whether the particles must have the same mass: equal momentum does not imply equal mass, because velocity can vary to compensate.
Evaluate if the particles must have the same kinetic energy: since kinetic energy is \(E = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\), equal momentum does not guarantee equal kinetic energy because kinetic energy depends on the square of velocity and mass separately.
Watch next
Master Intro to Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick