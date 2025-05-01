Five cars are moving along a straight road. Car 1 has a mass of 1000 kg and a velocity of 20 m/s to the right. Car 2 has a mass of 2000 kg and a velocity of 10 m/s to the right. Car 3 has a mass of 1000 kg and a velocity of − 20 m/s to the left. Car 4 has a mass of 1500 kg and a velocity of 15 m/s to the right. Car 5 has a mass of 2000 kg and a velocity of − 10 m/s to the left. Which pairs of cars have the same magnitude of momentum?