In Fig. 12–103, consider the right-hand (northernmost) section of the Golden Gate Bridge, which has a length d 1 = 343 m. Assume the cg of this span is halfway between the tower and anchor. Determine F T1 and F T2 (which act on the northernmost cable) in terms of mg, the weight of the northernmost span, and calculate the tower height h needed for equilibrium. Assume the roadway is supported only by the suspension cables, and neglect the mass of the cables and vertical wires. [Hint: F T3 does not act on this section.]