Step 3: Calculate the reaction distance. The reaction distance is the distance the car travels during the driver's reaction time, typically about 1.5 seconds. It can be calculated as: \[ \\text{Reaction Distance} = v \\times t_{reaction} \\times \\frac{5280}{3600} \] where \(v\) is speed in mph, \(t_{reaction}\) is reaction time in seconds, and the factor \(\\frac{5280}{3600}\) converts mph to feet per second.