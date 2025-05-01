Multiple Choice
According to the principles related to Kepler's Laws and tidal forces, when does a spring tide occur?
Which of the following phenomena is explained by Kepler's laws of planetary motion?
According to Kepler's laws, what is the main difference between Earth's and its ?
Which of the following statements best describes Kepler's First Law of planetary motion?
Which orbital effect describes how the shape of 's orbit around the will change over time?