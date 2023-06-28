Skip to main content
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
14:59 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question
A 1.0 kg ball and a 2.0 kg ball are connected by a 1.0-m-long rigid, massless rod. The rod is rotating cw about its center of mass at 20 rpm. What net torque will bring the balls to a halt in 5.0 s?
14m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9:04m
