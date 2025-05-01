Four balls are rolling on a flat surface. Ball A has a mass of 2 kg and a velocity of 3 m/s, Ball B has a mass of 3 kg and a velocity of 2 m/s, Ball C has a mass of 1 kg and a velocity of 6 m/s, and Ball D has a mass of 4 kg and a velocity of 1 m/s. Which ball has the greatest momentum?