A 56-kg student runs at 6.0 m/s, grabs a hanging 10.0‑m-long rope, and swings out over a lake (Fig. 8–49). He releases the rope when his velocity is zero. What is the maximum tension in the rope during the swing?
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
A simple pendulum has a period of . What is the length of the pendulum? (Assume )
What is the period of a simple pendulum of length near Earth's surface (assume )?
For a simple pendulum swinging back and forth, at which point does the pendulum have the greatest ?
For a simple pendulum released from rest at its maximum displacement, at what position does the pendulum bob have equal amounts of and ?
If the mass of the bob on a simple pendulum is doubled, what effect does this have on the period of its swing (assuming all other factors remain constant)?