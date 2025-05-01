Analyze each example to see if the velocity changes: - A runner standing still has zero velocity and no change in velocity, so no acceleration. - A train moving at a constant velocity means both speed and direction are constant, so no acceleration. - A cyclist moving at a constant speed in a straight line also has constant velocity, so no acceleration. - A car increasing its speed from 20 m/s to 30 m/s in 5 seconds shows a change in speed, hence a change in velocity, which means it is accelerating.