Analyze each option: - A car increasing its speed from 20 km/h to 40 km/h means its velocity magnitude is changing, so it is accelerating. - A train remaining stationary means no change in velocity, so no acceleration. - A runner jogging around a circular track at constant speed changes direction continuously, so there is acceleration due to change in velocity direction. - A cyclist moving at constant speed in a straight line has no change in speed or direction, so no acceleration.