Given three groups of particles located along the x-axis: Group A consists of 5 particles each of mass 2 kg at positions 0 m, 1 m, 2 m, 3 m, and 4 m; Group B consists of 4 particles each of mass 3 kg at positions 0 m, 2 m, 4 m, and 6 m; Group C consists of 6 particles each of mass 1.5 kg at positions 0 m, 1 m, 2 m, 3 m, 4 m, and 5 m. Which group has the greatest total mass?