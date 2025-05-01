Multiple Choice
Which electrical device allows current () to flow in only one direction?
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The drift speed of the electrons in a wire depends strongly on which of the following factors?
If a wire carries a current of (femtoamperes), how many electrons per second flow through the wire? (Elementary charge )
According to the properties of electric charge, which pair of objects will repel each other?
An object has positive charges and negative charges. What is its total charge?
When two charges are brought close together, what type of interaction will occur between them?