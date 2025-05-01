Three cars approach an intersection: an 800 kg car moves in the positive x-direction at 10 ⁢ m/s , a 1200 kg car moves in the negative x-direction at 5 ⁢ m/s , and a 900 kg car moves in the positive y-direction at 12 ⁢ m/s . What is the total momentum of this system of three cars? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.