Calculate the moment of inertia \( I \) of the disk about the pivot point. Use the parallel axis theorem: \( I = I_{\text{cm}} + Md^2 \), where \( I_{\text{cm}} = \frac{1}{2}MR^2 \) is the moment of inertia about the disk's center and \( d = R \) is the distance from the center to the pivot (the edge). So, \( I = \frac{1}{2}MR^2 + MR^2 = \frac{3}{2}MR^2 \).