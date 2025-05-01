Multiple Choice
In uniform circular motion, what is the time taken for an object to complete one full lap around the circle called?
In the context of uniform circular motion, what is the physical quantity that represents the number of cycles per second that the pressure changes repeat?
What is the relationship between the frequency and the period in uniform circular motion?
In uniform circular motion, what is the correct relationship between the period and the frequency ?