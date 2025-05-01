Compare the given locations: - At 10 km above the Equator (in an airplane), the altitude is high, so \(g\) is less than at sea level. - At the top of Mount Everest, the altitude is about 8.8 km, so \(g\) is also less than at sea level. - At sea level at the Equator, the altitude is lowest, but due to Earth's equatorial bulge and rotation, \(g\) is slightly less than at the poles. - At sea level at the North Pole, the altitude is low, and because the Earth is flattened at the poles and rotation effects are minimal, \(g\) is greatest here.