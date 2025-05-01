Multiple Choice
Given a rod of mass moving along a straight line, what is the acceleration of the rod if a constant net force is applied to it?
What happens to the motion of an object when its velocity is and its acceleration is ?
An object is moving at and takes to come to a stop. What is the object's acceleration?