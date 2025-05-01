Physics
Which of the following is not a factor in calculating p (momentum)?
In physics, is momentum considered a vector or a scalar quantity?
In physics, is p (momentum) considered a vector or a scalar quantity?
In a closed system where two objects collide and stick together, how much total p (momentum) does the system have immediately after the collision?
Which of the following objects has the greatest momentum?
A cart with mass 2kg has a momentum of 16kgm/s. What is its velocity?
Which of the following is the correct SI unit for momentum?
Why is p (momentum) considered a vector quantity in physics?