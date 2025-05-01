Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a vector and a scalar quantity?
Which of the following best describes the difference between a vector and a scalar quantity?
If two vectors are not perpendicular to each other, which of the following statements is true about their dot product ()?