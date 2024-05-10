20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
Problem 19.25a
(II) High-altitude mountain climbers do not eat snow, but always melt it first with a stove. To see why, calculate the energy absorbed from your body if you
(a) eat 1.0 kg of -15°C snow which your body warms to body temperature of 37°C;
