Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawElectric Field Lines
Problem 21e
CP A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20 * 10^-6 s. (a) Find the magnitude of the electric field.

