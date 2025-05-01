At the moment of launch and at the point of landing, the velocity vector has both horizontal and vertical components, but only at the moment of launch if the projectile is launched vertically downward or upward will \( \vec{v} \) and \( \vec{a} \) be parallel. In typical projectile motion (launched at an angle), \( \vec{v} \) and \( \vec{a} \) are not parallel except at the moment of launch if the velocity vector is aligned with gravity.