An electric vehicle starts from rest and accelerates at a constant rate of for a time . What is the final speed of the vehicle after time ?
If your car is accelerating to the right from a stop, which of the following statements is true about the direction of its acceleration vector?
If blood is accelerated from rest to a speed of in , what is the magnitude of its acceleration?
A car traveling at an initial velocity of comes to a stop in after the brakes are applied. What is the magnitude of the car's acceleration during this time?