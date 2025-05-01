A block of mass m is at rest at the origin at t = 0. It is pushed with constant force F₀ from 𝓍 = 0 to 𝓍 = L across a horizontal surface whose coefficient of kinetic friction is μₖ = μ₀ ( 1 - 𝓍/L ) . That is, the coefficient of friction decreases from μ₀ at 𝓍 = 0 to zero at 𝓍 = L. b. Find an expression for the block's speed as it reaches position L.