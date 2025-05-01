Recall that the cross product of two vectors \( \mathbf{A} = (A_x, A_y, A_z) \) and \( \mathbf{B} = (B_x, B_y, B_z) \) is given by the determinant of a 3x3 matrix involving unit vectors \( \mathbf{i}, \mathbf{j}, \mathbf{k} \): \[ \mathbf{A} \times \mathbf{B} = \begin{vmatrix} \mathbf{i} & \mathbf{j} & \mathbf{k} \\ A_x & A_y & A_z \\ B_x & B_y & B_z \end{vmatrix} \]