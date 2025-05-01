Suppose you have four objects, A, B, C, and D, each moving in a straight line. The acceleration-time graphs for each object show the following constant accelerations over the same time interval: Object A: 3 m/s 2 , Object B: 1 m/s 2 , Object C: 4 m/s 2 , and Object D: 2 m/s 2 . If all objects start from rest and experience their respective accelerations for the same amount of time, which lists them from greatest to lowest change in velocity?