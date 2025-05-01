Physics
In physics, is momentum considered a scalar quantity or a vector quantity?
Which of the following objects has the largest momentum relative to Earth's surface?
Which of the following objects has the largest momentum relative to Earth?
Which of the following objects has the least p (momentum)?
Which of the following is not a factor in calculating p (momentum)?
In a closed system where two objects collide and stick together, how much total p (momentum) does the system have immediately after the collision?