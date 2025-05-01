A 2.00 2.00 -kg box is moving to the right with speed 9.00 9.00 m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface. At t = 0 t = 0 a horizontal force is applied to the box. The force is directed to the left and has magnitude F ( t ) = F(t) = ( 6.00 6.00 N/s2)t2. What distance does the box move from its position at t = 0 t = 0 before its speed is reduced to zero?