(II) is a vector 21.8 units in magnitude and points at an angle of 23.4° above the negative axis. Sketch this vector.
A cyclist travels km east and then km north. What is the straight-line distance from the starting point to the cyclist's final position?
Given two vectors and as shown in Figure 2, what is the angle between them if points along the positive x-axis and points along the positive y-axis?