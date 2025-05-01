A city planner is working on the redesign of a hilly portion of a city. An important consideration is how steep the roads can be so that even low-powered cars can get up the hills without slowing down. A particular small car, with a mass of 920 kg, can accelerate on a level road from rest to 21m/s (75km/h) in 14.5 s. Using these data, calculate the maximum steepness of a hill.