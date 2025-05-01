A motorcycle moves along a straight road. Its velocity at each second is recorded as follows: at t = 0 s , v = 0 m / s ; at t = 1 s , v = 2 m / s ; at t = 2 s , v = 4 m / s ; at t = 3 s , v = 4 m / s ; at t = 4 s , v = 6 m / s . At which second does the motorcycle first start to have positive acceleration?