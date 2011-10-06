1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1:54 minutes
Problem 44o
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How much energy is released when a µ^- muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos