16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
10:40 minutes
Problem 11.15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Model a figure skater’s body (mass M) as a solid cylinder ( ≈ 0.75 M including head and thighs) and her arms as thin rods ( 0.13 M for both), making reasonable estimates for the dimensions. Then calculate the ratio of the angular speeds for a spinning skater with outstretched arms, and with arms held tightly against her body. (Ignore contributions from lower legs and feet.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos