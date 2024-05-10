(II) Model a figure skater’s body (mass M) as a solid cylinder ( ≈ 0.75 M including head and thighs) and her arms as thin rods ( 0.13 M for both), making reasonable estimates for the dimensions. Then calculate the ratio of the angular speeds for a spinning skater with outstretched arms, and with arms held tightly against her body. (Ignore contributions from lower legs and feet.)