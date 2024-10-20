An inductor L in series with a resistor R, driven by a sinusoidal voltage source, responds as described by the following differential equation:





V₀ sin ωt = L dI + RI.

dt





Show that a current of the form I = I₀ sin (ωt - Φ) flows through the circuit by direct substitution into the differential equation. Determine the amplitude of the current (I₀) and the phase difference Φ between the current and the voltage source.