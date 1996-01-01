Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force and Torque on Current Loops
Torque acting on current loops | Moving charges & magnetism | Physics | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy India - English
15 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Force on a Wire in a Magnetic Field
by Professor Anderson
18 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Magnetic Torque
by Professor Anderson
24 views
Hide transcripts
Force and Torque on Current Loops
by Patrick Ford
7
1
37 views
Hide transcripts
Torque acting on current loops | Moving charges & magnetism | Physics | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy India - English
15 views
Hide transcripts
Torque on a Current Loop In a Magnetic Field & Magnetic Dipole Moment - Physics
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
29 views
Hide transcripts
Torque on a Loop at an Angle
by Patrick Ford
6
1
22 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.