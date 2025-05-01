Multiple Choice
In the context of kinetic friction, what effect does friction have on an object sliding across a surface?
Pushing a 10-kg toolbox across the floor, you find that the box moves at a constant speed when you push horizontally with a force of 39 N. What is the coefficient of kinetic friction between the floor and the toolbox?
You push on a 3-kg box to give it an initial speed of 5 m/s across a floor. If μk = 0.3, how far does the box travel before coming to a stop?