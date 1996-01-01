5. Projectile Motion
Symmetrical Launch
Problem 4
You're 6.0 m from one wall of the house seen in FIGURE P4.55. You want to toss a ball to your friend who is 6.0 m from the opposite wall. The throw and catch each occur 1.0 m above the ground. c. At what angle should you toss the ball?
