(II) Two different dielectrics fill the space between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor as shown in Fig. 24–31. Determine a formula for the capacitance in terms of K₁, K₂, the area A of the plates, and the separation d₁ = d₂ = d/2. [Hint: Can you consider this capacitor as two capacitors in series or in parallel?]

<IMAGE>